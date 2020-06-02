The new Mac Mini drops to $1,049

Amazon has reduced the price of the new Mac Mini with the 512 GB Storage and 3.0 GHz processor and it is now available only for $1,049 which was earlier discounted at $1,082. The original price of this model of Mac Mini is $1,099. So, now you have a chance to save more when you buy it on Amazon.

Apple Mac Mini

With this Mac Mini, you can now enjoy a 512GB storage space and an amazing lighting fast speed. It has an Eighth-generation 6-core Intel Core i5 processor that can handle all your multitasking needs.

With the CPU clocking at 3.0 GHz, you get an unprecedented speed. Together with the latest Intel UHD Graphics 630 and an 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 you get optimum performance. It says Mini but does big.

It runs the Mac OS X 10.11 El Capitan. It has USB 3.0, HDMI, Ethernet, USB-C, Thunderbolt ports for better connectivity. So, if you wish to save money when you buy the new Mac Mini, it is time you visit Amazon. Amazon has reduced the price of this product. Now you can buy it only for $1,049 and save $50.