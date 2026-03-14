Mac

Touchscreen May Come to MacBook Neo 2

By Samantha Wiley
Touchscreen May Come to MacBook Neo 2

The second-gen MacBook Neo will be released next year and could be touch-enabled. The company announced the MacBook Neo this week, priced at $599. The budget-friendly MacBook is made to appeal to people on a budget and a younger audience.


Apple made the device to compete against budget-friendly laptops like Chromebooks and Windows while branching out its lineup for the Mac. The first touchscreen Mac is anticipated to be released later on this year in a MacBook Pro featuring a new design and OLED Display.

Touchscreen May Come to MacBook Neo 2

The product is made specifically to integrate touch panels using on-cell touch technology to integrate touch sensors right into the top layer of the display panel, instead of needing a dedicated separate touch layer, making the device less thick. The Neo branding may expand to Apple Watches in the future, like the Apple Watch SE.


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