Mac

Upcoming Mac Mini won’t have USB-A ports

By Samantha Wiley
The next Mac mini to be released will not have USB-A connections, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

According to Gurman, Apple’s redesign with the Mac mini will not have any USB-A ports, but rather five USB-C ports, specifically two on the front and three on the back. The layout of the front ports is similar to the Mac Studio. Other connectivity options include the 3.5mm jack, HDMI, and ethernet. Also, the Mac mini will be powered by the M4 chip and debut in October. It’s worth noting that the M4 chip will be present on all the Mac models, which are the Mac Pro, Mac Studio, iMac, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.

Rumors claim that the Mac mini will have a major redesign and have a size similar to the Apple TV, although a bit taller. Shipping of the M4 chip will start in September and the devices debuting in October.

