Wrap Your 12-inch MacBook with the Official Leather Sleeve at 50% Off

If you’ve been keeping your 12 inch MacBook along with your other stuff in a bag, then you’re doing it wrong. A dedicated sleeve or laptop bag is the way to go if you want it to work for a long time.

What’s better than a protective laptop sleeve? The official Apple Leather Sleeve. Today, it’s down 55% from its original price of $149, which makes it only $67.50.

12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve

When it comes to quality, nothing beats Apple products. The leather sleeve is made by Apple and crafted from European leather. Inside, a soft microfiber lining keeps your 12 inch MacBook safe from scratches and interior damage. Plus, you can charge your laptop even when it’s still inside the sleeve.

If a laptop case is too bulky then do consider the Apple Official Leather Sleeve in black. You can be sure that the fit is perfect and your 12 inch MacBook will look extra stylish!