MacArthur Center Apple store closes May 14

Apple will be shutting down its Apple Store in MacArthur Center in Virginia. The store’s webpage shows the closing date as May 14, 2021.

The MacArthur Center mall has lost prominent stores such as Banana Republic, Forever 21, Nordstrom and Apple Store. This leaves Virginia state with 8 Apple Stores in total, the closest of which is the Apple Lynnhaven Mall in Norfolk.

The webpage recommends using the online store finder to check where the nearest Apple Store is. The announcement thanked customers for 14 years of operation and mentioned the last day the store will open. Currently, the store accepts Genius Support appointments and online orders, and still observes the proper health and safety measures.

Apple Store in Lynnhaven Mall was notable for being one of the first to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic and have safety measures in place.

Apple mentioned that the staff in MacArthur Center will be offered new positions.