MacBook Air and iPad Air supply dwindling at Apple Stores

MacBook Air and iPad Air inventories are said to be running low on Apple Stores, which could mean that there might be newer ones on the horizon.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that stocks for the two devices are ‘dwindling’ and Apple might be launching refreshed products soon. It’s believed that Apple will be debuting a newer M4 MacBook Air and iPad Air before Q3 of 2025. Rumors claim that the M3 chip will be on the iPad Air, but Gurman mentioned that Apple might skip that chip and go with the M4 instead. However, a leaker said that Apple will have the M3 chip on the iPad Air 7. As for design and hardware changes, there won’t be much when the new products show up.

Aside from the hardware launches, Apple is believed to be making a Magic Keyboard to accompany the iPad Air and the base model iPad.