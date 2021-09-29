Redesigned MacBook Air with M2 chip to release in 2022, says Kuo

Apple released the MacBook Air powered by Apple Silicon last year, at its November event. However, the design of the machine remained unchanged – it is similar to the previous Intel powered MacBook Air model. But that is set to change next year, as the company plans to release a completely redesigned MacBook Air.

According to the most reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF-International Securities, a new MacBook Air is currently in the works. The machine will reportedly enter mass production sometime late next year – in the second quarter of 2022 or in the beginning of the third quarter of 2022. The company is expected to stick to its Mac release schedule and unveil the redesigned MacBook Air at its October Mac event next year.

New design, new processors

This year, Apple is expected to unveil completely redesigned MacBook Pro machines. The company will reportedly do away with the 13” MacBook Pro and instead release a new 14” MacBook Pro. The 16” MacBook Pro will also be refreshed in-line with the 14” MacBook Pro. Both the machines will do away with Touch Bar and instead have traditional function keys, as demanded by many many “Pro” customers.

(render) Apple to announce M1X MacBook Pro in September, according to DigiTimes

The new MacBook Pro laptops are expected to be unveiled sometime in October this year. The redesigned MacBook Air set to release sometime in 2022, will borrow some design cues from the upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro machines. The MacBook Air is expected to release exactly one year after the release of the new MacBook Pro laptops.

Apple Silicon is the most interesting project the company has taken up in recent years. The upcoming MacBook Pro machines are expected to run on powerful M1X (rumoured name) chips. The 2022 MacBook Air will likely be powered by a M2 chip – a direct successor to the M1 chip which was released last year.