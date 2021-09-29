MacBook Air with Mini LED to release in 2022, says Kuo

Long-time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF-International Securities reports that a new redesigned MacBook Air is set to release in 2022. Earlier this year, he had reported the next MacBook Air will feature a Mini LED screen. At the moment, only the iPad Pro uses such a display technology.

Mini LED is becoming popular because of its capability of creating very focused dimming zones. It uses thousands (depending on the designer) of tiny LEDs which lead to improved HDR performance and better contrast compared to currently used display technologies. However, it does have its own issues, such as being not to use in the dark but that could change as the technology matures.

New display technology: Brighter, power efficient

The current MacBook Air uses an LED-backlit display with IPS technology which is fantastic to look at. However, the use of Mini LED to make content look more vivid and sharp. Also, the fact that Mini LED supports local dimming, the battery life of the Mini LED could be much improved, as that display technology is considered to be more power efficient.

M1 MacBook Air is the best laptop at $999

The M1 MacBook Air which is available for purchase now has a display with maximum brightness of 400 nits whereas the MacBook Pro machines have maximum brightness of 500 nits. If the reports of the company planning to use Mini LED in the future models of Mac laptops is true, then the machines could have even higher brightness levels. While the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have good enough brightness levels, they are not that easy to use when directly under the sun, especially the MacBook Air with its slightly low brightness panel.

Apple is reportedly set to unveil the next generation MacBook Pro models at its October event this year. The laptops will be powered by Apple’s powerful M1X chips. The redesigned Mini LED MacBook Air will release in 2022.