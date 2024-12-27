MacBook Air: The perfect laptop for most

The MacBook Air is one of the cheapest ways to get into the Mac or even the Apple environment. But do not mistake “cheap” for “mediocre” – the MacBook Air is a fantastic laptop with powerful internals. It is a laptop which gets all the basics right with high-quality materials and features.

Advertisements

In the current laptop market, most laptops are already high quality but Apple continues to shine in the “battery” department with its M-series chips. Further, I always advice potential laptop buyers to ensure that they do not compromise on the following:

Display – Get a laptop with high quality, high resolution display Battery – Get a laptop with battery that last at least a full-day on heavy use and for days in sleep mode Performance – Get a laptop that will run the software you use without any hiccups

If the above three criteria are considered, you likely are going to get a solid laptop which might also help you improve your work efficiency and boost results. Further, earlier, I also used to advise that laptops which are compact, support USB-C, and have good keyboards but in 2024, most laptops are decent except if you are looking at sub $900 (USD).

Advertisements

High-quality materials make the MacBook Air a sturdy laptop

The MacBook Air has a beautiful Retina display which is bright and pixel-dense making it perfect for watching content, reading text, writing, coding, etc. It is reflective but the high brightness levels ensure that it is readable in most cases, including bright outdoor areas.

I use the M1 MacBook Air and it lasts for days without requiring a charge. On moderate use daily, it easily lasts 2-3 days or sometimes even more depending on the task. The battery life would be the same if you get the M2 or M3 MacBook Air – 18 hours of Apple TV movie video playbook, according to Apple.

The MacBook Air M3 at 1,099 (USD) is an easy pick. If you are looking for a cheaper laptop, getting an M1 or M2 MacBook Air (including used) will not be something you will regret. However, do note that buying used laptops which are more than an year old or without Apple Care+ will not be covered under warranty for any service repairs.