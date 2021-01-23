Apple will sell two versions of the MacBook Air in future

Apple is planning to release a redesigned MacBook Air later this year or sometime in 2022, according to Bloomberg’s noted Apple reporter Mark Gurman. The interesting point to note is that Apple will reportedly continue to sell the current generation M1 MacBook Air alongside the redesigned MacBook Air when it releases.

The upgraded MacBook Air will feature smaller bezels around the display which will also reduce the foot print of the laptop. As a result, the upcoming MacBook Air will be more compact. Gurman has added that the redesigned MacBook Air will be thinner and lighter than the current generation M1 MacBook Air.

Redesigned MacBook Air will be expensive

Apple has a track record of pricing its new redesigned products higher than the usual price. The upcoming MacBook Air will likely cost more than the current generation MacBook Air which starts at $999. The redesigned MacBook Air could start at $1,199 – the same price the 2018 redesigned MacBook Air cost. Over the years, Apple knocked the price by $100 every year to bring the price back, down to the original $999 tag.

2MacBook Air

It will make sense for Apple to sell two MacBook Air models as the $999 MacBook Air will be the go-to cheapest MacBook and the redesigned MacBook Air could be a shiny new machine. Users wanting the latest tech will very likely opt for the redesigned MacBook Air when it launches. Bloomberg has also reported that the upcoming MacBook Air will feature Apple’s old MagSafe charging technology which was loved by everyone back in the day.

Of course, the redesigned MacBook Air will be powered by an Apple made chip. It could be a new version of M-series chip such as the M2 or maybe a higher end version of the M1 chip such as the M1X or the M1Z.

