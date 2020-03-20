Apple’s new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard starts at $999

Apple refreshed the MacBook Air in 2018 after almost completely ditching the product line. The 2018 MacBook Air brought a new design with slimmer bezels around the display, USB-C ports, a higher resolution display, fingerprint reader, and three new colours.



While the 2018 MacBook Air was great in terms of features it packed at launch, it cost $200 more than the previous generation MacBook Air. It also had the troublesome butterfly keyboard from the MacBook Pro and the 12” MacBook. Soon after release, users started complaining about the keyboard issues.



Improved keyboard design

It took awhile for Apple to work out a new keyboard design and the company brought back the good old scissor switch keyboard by releasing a new 16” MacBook Pro last year. Of course, the MacBook Air was also in dire need of a new keyboard and as a result, the new MacBook Air which was released online on the 18th of March ditches the butterfly keyboard.



If you have been planning to buy a MacBook Air, there has never been a better time. The new MacBook Air starts at $999 once again for the base configuration which uses an i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage and for $1299, you get a quad-core i5 processor and 512GB SSD storage.



Of course, as previously mentioned, there’s also the new and improved Magic Keyboard which offers more key travel and is more reliable; no more automatic double keystrokes and “keys not working”. Also, the much loved inverted T-styled arrow keys are back.



Available for online purchase only

The new MacBook Air is now available for purchase through Apple’s online store in the US. Due to the covid-19 outbreak, all of Apple’s brick-and-mortar stores in the US will remain closed until further notice.



Apple also released a new iPad Pro along with a new Magic Keyboard for iPad with a built-in trackpad. We will be covering the new iPad Pro in a separate article.

