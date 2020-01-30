Apple could release a new 13″ MacBook Pro in March 2020

Apple released the 16” MacBook Pro in October 2019 after years of complaining from its users that the keyboard on all the MacBooks are terrible. It’s not that Apple has fixed all of its MacBooks but at least it’s a good start.



It looks like the next product Apple will fix will be the 13” MacBook Pro or will the company shift to 14” MacBook Pro just like it did by ditching the 15” laptop in favour of a slightly larger 16” MacBook Pro. It;s unclear as of now but we are very certain that Apple is working on bringing the improved keyboard to other models of the MacBook family.



The best guess regarding the release date of the 13” MacBook Pro would be March 2020. Of course, Apple could wait till WWDC or even till October to release the 13” MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard but the keyboard problem needs to go away quickly as it has hurt the company a lot already.



The revenue of the Mac has fallen from $7.4 billion in Q4 2018 to $7.2 billion in Q4 2019 while other segments of the company continue to grow. Especially the wearables and services segments of Apple have been growing at a steady pace. Apple needs to start focusing on the Mac again; it has already begun to as we know that the company has released the Mac Pro, the iMac Pro, 16” MacBook Pro but the industry needs more.



The 13” MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air are the most selling Apple laptops compared to the larger 15” MacBook Pro (discontinued) and 16” MacBook Pro as they are cheaper and for some people, easier to use. It will also be nice if Apple could ditch the TouchBar and pass on the benefits to its users.

