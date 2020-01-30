Save up to $1900 on 13″ and 15″ MacBook Pro

Apple released the 16” MacBook Pro in October 2019 with an improved keyboard. However, its expensive and people looking for a smaller 13” MacBook Pro have no other option but to buy the troubled “keyboard” laptop.



However, it looks like the deal could be sweetened a little as B&H Photo is offering a lot of discounts on the 13” MacBook Pro and the 15” MacBook Pro. It is offering the lowest prices for the MacBooks Pro compared to any other e-retailer or any retailer for that matter.



If you have been planning to buy a MacBook Pro and do not mind the “butterfly” keyboard which is known to suffer from various issues, this is the deal you should grab. However, Apple has also added extra warranty for the keyboard – users do not have to pay any extra money if their keyboards fail in the future (for a certain period of time).



The 13” MacBook Pro deals (clearance offers)



2017 13″ MacBook Pro (2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Gray – $1,229 ($470 less)

2017 13″ MacBook Pro (2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Gray: $1,249 ($450 less)

2017 13″ MacBook Pro (2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Gray: $1,399 ($500 less)

The 15” MacBook Pro deals (clearance offers)



2018 15″ MacBook Pro 6 core (Intel Core i7 2.9GHz processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 560X) Gray: $2,599 ($1,900 off)



The deals can only be activated by shopping through the above links. The models mentioned above are full-fledged beasts in terms of performance as they are not the base models.If that’s what you have been looking for – a laptop for a low price but with top end components even if it meant they were old generation, you should definitely buy one of the above laptops. However, do remember that the keyboard on these MacBooks suffers from some issues.

