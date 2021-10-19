Apple announces new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

Apple held its ‘Unleashed’ Mac hardware event yesterday. The company announced completely redesigned MacBook Pro machines powered by new Apple Silicon chips. Also, the third-generation AirPods were announced with a refreshed design and new features.

The new MacBook Pro has been one of the most awaited tech releases for a very long time. Apple has included new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the MacBook Pro – both the chips were announced alongside as well. The M1 Pro is a much more powerful version of the M1 chip which the company released last year whereas the M1 Max is the most powerful M-series chip.

Return of the heroes of the past

The design has also been completely overhauled – the display stretches to the extreme ends with a notch at the top center just like on the iPhone. The major new addition is the 14” MacBook Pro which provides more screen real estate compared to the previous generation 13” MacBook Pro.





Apple has removed the Touch Bar and instead opted for the traditional function keys which are loved by almost everyone for their ease of use. Also, people love having more ports on their laptops, as it makes it easier to connect to various peripherals quickly and easily. As a result, the HDMI port, the MagSafe, and the SD card slot return to the MacBook Pro with glory.

“We set out to create the world’s best pro notebook, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max — a game-changing combination of phenomenal performance, unrivaled battery life, and groundbreaking features,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak. “The all-new MacBook Pro adds a breathtaking XDR display, more ports like MagSafe 3, an advanced 1080p camera, and a sensational six-speaker sound system, all in a stunning new design. The new MacBook Pro simply has no equal and is by far the best pro notebook we’ve ever built.”