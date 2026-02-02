MacBook Pro May Be Upgraded Twice This Year

Apple is planning to release a new Mac Studio, Studio Display, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in the first half of 2026. The OLED touch screen MacBook Pro is anticipated to be released by the end of this year meaning the MacBook Pro will see 2 upgrades in 2026, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

MacBook Pro models that are equipped with an M5 Pro and M5 Max Chip are upcoming, and a big redesign is coming for the MacBook Pro with an OLED Display that is touch screen. The MacBook Pro has been upgraded twice in one year in the past where they released the M2 Pro and M2 Max and then the M3 Pro and M3 Max later that year.

Reports on a new Studio Display in manufacture have been circulating, which will feature a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion support, HDR support, a mini-LED backlighting, and will be powered by the A19/A19 Pro chip.