MacBook Pro May Be Upgraded Twice This Year

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is planning to release a new Mac Studio, Studio Display, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in the first half of 2026. The OLED touch screen MacBook Pro is anticipated to be released by the end of this year meaning the MacBook Pro will see 2 upgrades in 2026, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.


MacBook Pro models that are equipped with an M5 Pro and M5 Max Chip are upcoming, and a big redesign is coming for the MacBook Pro with an OLED Display that is touch screen. The MacBook Pro has been upgraded twice in one year in the past where they released the M2 Pro and M2 Max and then the M3 Pro and M3 Max later that year.

Reports on a new Studio Display in manufacture have been circulating, which will feature a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion support, HDR support, a mini-LED backlighting, and will be powered by the A19/A19 Pro chip.


Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the revamped personalized Siri is planned for release next month. It is still uncertain if Apple will host a big event to exhibit the personalized AI and the upgrades or if briefings will be held privately with the media. The revamped Siri is involved in the iOS 26.4 update with beta being available next month and then the public will be able to access the new AI in March or April. The revamped AI will be accessible for consumers who have an iPhone 15 Pro or recent model. SIri is anticipated to be even better by the time iOS 27 comes as the company is thinking of turning Siri into a chatbot, full out, where users can have conversations with the AI. This will turn the AI into something similar to Gemini and ChatGPT but it is built-into Apple devices like the iPad, Mac and iPhone and can be used without an app.
