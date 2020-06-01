14.1″ MacBook Pro with Mini-LED in works

Apple is reportedly working on a new 14.1” MacBook Pro, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. It is not clear whether the company will ditch the 13” MacBook Pro in favour of the 14.1” MacBook Pro or keep both for buyers to choose from.



The report from Ming-Chi Kuo is actually pretty old – it dates back to 3 March, 2020. The interesting prediction made in that report was that Apple will release a slew of new products which will use mini-LED display tech.



The 14.1” MacBook Pro will also reportedly use a mini-LED display when it releases. At the time, Kuo had predicted that most of these devices would be released in the fourth quarter of 2020. However, we would not be surprised if Apple postpones the release of the majority of its products.



We predict that Apple is currently developing six mini-LED-support products (vs. the previous report of only two products), including a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, a 27-inch ‌iMac Pro‌ in 4Q20, a 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (upgraded from 13.3-inch), a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 10.2-inch ‌iPad‌, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini in 2020.



While we cannot confirm that Apple will release a 14.1” MacBook Pro, if the company is indeed planning something on those lines – it will very likely be released in early 2021. The company has already updated the 13” MacBook Pro by adding the much needed scissor switch keyboard (by ditching the troubled butterfly keyboard).



Mini-LED panels have a larger collection of smaller LEDs which enables devices manufacturers to have greater control over dimming of individual pixels. The advantage with LEDs of course is that they can be completely turned off to display pitch black content.



The promise with the Mini-LED displays is that they offer greater contrast, brightness, and deeper black levels.

