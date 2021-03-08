MacBook Pro with Mini-LED to launch this year

Apple is planning to release updated MacBook Pro laptops this year, reports the Taiwaense publication DigiTimes. The company will reportedly release a new 14” MacBook Pro with smaller bezels along with an updated 16” MacBook Pro. Both the machines will use new Mini-LED backlit displays.

According to the report, Radiant Opto-Electronics will supply the Mini-LED display panels for the upcoming MacBook Pro models. The final task of assembly will reportedly be done by Quanta Computer. Mass producing Mini-LED panels could be difficult in the beginning but the supplies will likely be managed in three to four months after the release of the new Mini-LED MacBook Pros.

Powered by Apple Silicon

The noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities also reported previously that new 14” MacBook Pro and 16” MacBook Pro variants are set to be launched sometime in the second half of 2021. The new machines will feature brighter Mini-LED displays and also be powered by new Apple Silicon chips.

Apple announced its plan to move from Intel to its in-house made Apple Silicon chips at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last year. The company has already released updated MacBook Air, 13” base model MacBook Pro, and Mac mini which are all powered by the M1 chip – the first Apple Silicon chip for consumer grade Mac computers.

The M1 chip has shown the high performance levels of the machine and also its power efficiency capabilities. Apple is expected to unveil the new 14” MacBook Pro and 16” MacBook Pro with even powerful chips. The company could release an altogether new M2 chip or create a powerful version of the M1 chip named M1X or M1Z.

Bloomberg also added that the upcoming MacBook Pro laptops will feature more ports compared to the current generation having just USB-C/Thunderbolt ports. The most important addition (or reversal) will be the inclusion of an SD card slot.