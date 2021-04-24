MacBook Pro with MagSafe, HDMI port leaked by hacker group REvil

Apple is widely expected to release refreshed MacBook Pro models this year, as reported by various notable analysts. A new data leak by the hacker group REvil further strengthens the rumours that the upcoming MacBook Pro will have multiple ports. Also of course, the new machines will be powered by the new M-series chips.

The 14” MacBook Pro and the 16” MacBook Pro powered by M-series chips will feature a full-sized HDMI port, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a MagSafe connector, along with the usual USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports. In 2016, Apple ditched all the ports in favour of USB-C, however professional users have not appreciated the move. Photographers and videographers use SD card slots, as it is much easier compared to connecting a USB-C cable to the camera; not to mention that not all cameras have a USB-C port.

The end of Touch Bar is near

Apple appears to be working on the most perfect MacBook Pro, as the new leak also further strengthens the claims made by other analysts that the upcoming MacBook Pro will not feature the heavily disliked Touch Bar. The company first unveiled the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro and the current generation models continue to use the touch bar. However, most users prefer to instead use a traditional static row of function keys instead of dynamically changing touch keys with no feedback.

Touch Bar is a failed experiment and Apple knows it

The new addition is of course, the 14” MacBook Pro – it will reportedly have minimal bezels across the screen, similar to the current generation 16” MacBook Pro. Both the 14” MacBook Pro and the 16” MacBook Pro are rumoured to be powered by next generation M-series chips – the M1X or the M2.

Apple could keep the current generation M1 powered 13” MacBook Pro. It could serve as the cheaper end machine for lightweight tasks but powerful than the MacBook Air.