MacBook Pro With OLED Display Will Reportedly Have Touch Screen

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, reports that the first MacBook Pro with OLED screen from Apple will be entering mass production next year and the display will have a touch screen feature. The analyst took to the X platform and wrote that the OLED MacBook Pro will integrate a touch panel with the use of on-cell technology, where sensors for touch are on the top “cell” rather than layered separately.

A recent report by The Elec from Korea stated that Samsung will be the supplier for the displays of the Apple MacBook Pro OLED, but there is no information on what the architecture will be used by Apple for its chip. Gurman from Bloomberg previously reported that the MacBook Pro will receive an OLED display late next year or early 2027. This suggests that the company will update their MacBook Pro arsenal twice in one year.

The OLED MacBook Pro model is anticipated to bring big changes like a smaller notch and thinner build, and reportedly a touch-screen feature.