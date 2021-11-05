Apple execs talk about the idea of a touchscreen MacBook

Apple has released the new MacBook Pro models powered by the latest M-series chips. The company has also introduced a new 14” screen size with minimal bezels. Both the new 14” MacBook Pro and 16” MacBook Pro models are powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max. However, it is starting to appear as if the Mac laptops will never include touch input support, at least in the near future.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Apple’s hardware chief John Ternus and Mac Marketing head Tom Boger talked about the idea of touchscreen on Mac computers. Boger said that the Mac is “totally optimized for direct input”, referring to the keyboard and the mouse and added that the iPad is the “world’s best touch computer”.

Design language derived from the iPhone

The new MacBook Pro machines also have a notch at the top, similar to the iPhone. However, FaceID is not present on the new MacBook Pro laptops; the notch houses the webcam and light sensors. Boger said that TouchID on the Mac is more convenient as the user’s hands are already resting on the keyboard. The MacBooks may not get the FaceID treatment anytime soon even though it’s easier and simpler to use without any user interaction.

In the Windows world, laptops have had touch input for several years now. However, it does not make much sense, placing your finger on the screen. The exception has to be the Microsoft Surface Pro which has a detachable keyboard – can be used as a tablet as well. Apple has been right about not including touch input support on the Mac.

The most interesting future product would have to be an iPad and MacBook blend. Similar to the Surface Pro, Apple could create a device that turns into a Mac when a keyboard is connected and acts as a tablet otherwise.