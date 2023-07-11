MacBook with OLED screen might get pushed back to 2027

A new report claims that the MacBook with OLED display might not see daylight until 2027.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, recently said that Apple will be introducing a new MacBook OLED model by the end of 2024. However, manufacturing challenges will likely push it back for three more years. The Elec explained the reason for the delay, saying that OLED panels will require TFT technology and higher manufacturing costs in the end.

6th generation OLED depends on LTPO TFT technology, which is still pending and not fully developed. The benefits of OLED over LCD are many, including better energy efficiency and lower power consumption. Variable refresh rates depending on the workload equals a display that can adjust according to displayed content and therefore, better battery life. It’s worth noting that LTPO displays are currently in high-end smartwatches and smartphones, with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro being prime examples.