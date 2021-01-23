Apple working on MacBooks with magnetic charging

Apple is reportedly working on a slew of redesigned MacBooks, according to Bloomberg’s noted Apple reporter Mark Gurman. The new 14.1” and 16” MacBook Pros along with a new MacBook Air have the much loved MagSafe connector from the pre-2016 MacBooks.

In 2016, Apple introduced the current design language MacBook Pros with no MagSafe connector in favour of an all USB-C ports laptops. The company had released 13” and 15” MacBook Pros at the time which had Touch Bar and also released a non Touch Bar 13” MacBook Pro with the regular function keys.

Return of the MagSafe

The MagSafe connector was one of the most favourite features of the MacBooks back in the day. It was a very distinctive feature which made Apple’s laptop stand out from the rest of the competition.

While the MagSafe was cool, it was also useful as it would not let a MacBook be pulled in case of somebody tripping on the charging cable. In such a case, the magnetic connector which is plugged into the laptop, snaps off from the laptop and the laptop does not move an inch.

The MagSafe connector would simply latch onto a MacBook when brought near to the laptop. It was easy to use, simple, and was actually useful. The USB-C charging scenario is actually much more handy as well because users do not have to carry many cables but MagSafe had its own advantages.

It is quite a mystery as to how Apple will pitch the reversal of MagSafe death. For the past four years, all the MacBooks have used USB-C for charging and all other purposes such as data transfer.

USB-C is much loved and its unclear how people will respond to Apple bringing back the magnetic charging tech MagSafe connector on the future MacBooks.