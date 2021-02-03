macOS 11.2 fixes major issues on M1 Macs

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.2 which fixes the Bluetooth issues M1 Mac users have been facing. I personally use the M1 MacBook Air and the experience of connecting wireless earphones to the machine has not been enjoyable. Bluetooth accessories would just not connect sometimes on M1 Mac users prior to the macOS 11.2 update.

The Bluetooth issues reportedly even affected the use of wireless keyboard and mouse. It could have been an annoyance especially for the Mac mini users – except for the wired keyboard and mouse users. Some users use wireless keyboard and mouse along with laptops as well when using a laptop stand or connecting the MacBook to an external display.

Bluetooth reliability issues fixed

Along with fixing Bluetooth reliability issues, Apple is also fixing some other major issues with M1 Macs. Users of Mac mini have been facing problems connecting a display to the machine. The M1 Mac mini would show black screen when connected to an external display using an HDMI to DVI converter.

There were also reportedly some issues with Apple ProRAW photos on M1 Macs. The Photos app “may not save” such photos after making any edits. The issue has been fixed in the latest macOS 11.2 update, according to Apple. Users will now be able to save their ProRAW photos after editing in the Photos app on M1 Macs without any issues.

External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option

System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

The update is now available to all Mac users.