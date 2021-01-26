Apple releases macOS 11.2 second RC

Apple has seeded a new version of macOS Big Sur 11.2 Release Candidate (RC). It will be the second RC version after the first update having been released a week ago. The macOS 11.0 final release to consumers is now almost two months old having been released in November.

The macOS 11.2 RC update is only available to developers for obvious testing purposes. Developers already running beta builds of macOS 11.x, can now upgrade to macOS 11.2 RC through the “Software Update” section in System Preferences. The proper beta build profile must be installed however.

Major security bug fixes

The new macOS 11.2 update will not allow apps to bypass third-party firewalls which is possible in the current stable build of macOS. Apple apps are also able to bypass security tools and VPN softwares. According to MacRumours, Apple included a ContentFilterExclusionList in macOS 11.0 which made possible Apple apps to bypass all the barriers. Apps such as the App Store, iCloud, Maps, and more are reportedly affected by the issue.

The upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.2 update when released to consumers will fix all the security issues. All Apple made apps will then work with VPN apps and will not bypass firewall. The update will also fix some bluetooth “reliability” issues, along with some external display issues with M1 Mac mini computers.