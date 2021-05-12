Apple seeds third beta of macOS 11.4 (public beta available now)

Apple is now seeding the third beta of macOS 11.4, after having released the second beta of the same one week ago. At first, the third beta was only seeded to the developers but now it’s available as a public beta as well. It has been reported that the upcoming macOS 11.4 will bring support for more GPUs and developers are looking whether there are any hidden new features.

The current stable update of macOS 11.3 brought new sorting techniques to Reminders, added support for the latest controllers from Sony and Microsoft (Playstation & Xbox), and also allows users to set HomePod as the default audio output. Other minor features included the ability to enable autoplay in the Apple Music app and more.

If you are running the developer beta of macOS 11.4 (first and second beta versions), you can now update to the latest build. The software update should appear in the System Preferences -> Software Update section in the operating system. If you are unable to see the update, it might help to refresh by closing and reopening System Preferences. If nothing works, it will very likely help to restart your Mac computer and then try checking for updates again.

Apple is also set to hold its annual developers conference next month. The company is expected to unveil the next major software updates to all of its operating systems – macOS, iOS, tvOS, watchOS, and iPadOS. The Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is to be held online this year, similar to last year, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the world’s operations.

macOS 11.4 could be the latest version of the operating system to be available to users during the WWDC, as it will be out of the beta phase by then. macOS 11 Big Sur brought many design changes to the operating system and many system apps.