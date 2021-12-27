macOS 12 Apps reimagined in 1999 Era

A graphic designer has recently posted a reimagining of macOS 12 apps if they appeared in 1999.

Michael Feeney went and emulated the Mac OS 9 era via the SheepShaver emulator, then created UI components to reimagine daily workflow apps, including Google Chrome, TextEdit, Figma, Zoom, Slack and Spotify. The video, dubbed ‘(mac)OStalgia has been uploaded on the designer’s official YouTube channel.

Feeney mentioned that user experience and user interface was what stood out in the comparison between Mac OS 9 and macOS 12.

Mac OS 9 launched in 1999 and featured internet and Internet Explorer out of the box, along with Sherlock 2.0, text to speech and email client. Then in 2001 the operating system was discontinued in favor of Mac OS X.

The UI kit made by Feeney is available for those who want to experience Mac OS 9 and its interface on the community website Figma.com.