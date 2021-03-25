macOS and iOS iWork apps gets version 11 release

Apple has updated its iWork apps for macOS and iOS to version 11, bringing a few new features and improved functionality.

macOS iWork users will see updated media browsers on the Keynote, Pages and Numbers, particularly an enhanced search option and category additions such as Live Photos, Portraits and Recents. Phone number links can now be inserted into shapes, objects and table cells, and AppleScript makes its way to password-protected documents.

iOS iWork users get onscreen keypads on Keynote, Numbers and Pages which allows for exact table size, spacing and text size value, among others. A new feature lets users remove or add table cells or objects from a selection with a drag or tap. Spreadsheets, documents and presentations can now be opened directly to edit mode. Like the macOS counterpart, phone number links can be inserted into shapes, objects and table cells.

All of Apple’s iWork apps are available to download for free at the App Store.