macOS now gets Ransomware Protection from Arms Cyber

For many years, Apple devices have been regarded as resistant to cyberattacks, primarily due to the closed architecture of macOS and iOS operating systems, along with the company’s emphasis on security. There were few reports of incidents involving iPhones, iPads, or similar devices.

Advertisements

Nevertheless, this perception has shifted in recent times.

As reported by researchers from the cybersecurity firm Black Fog, there has been a notable increase in ransomware attacks aimed at macOS devices, which is altering this viewpoint. This trend is driven by the growing popularity of Apple devices in both business and consumer sectors, the advancement of ransomware strategies, and the emergence of cross-platform threats.

“As the popularity of macOS and iOS continues to rise, so does the incentive for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities in Apple’s software and hardware,” wrote Black Fog, in a report in March. “Ransomware attacks like EvilQuest and MacRansom are just the beginning, as attackers continue to adapt their tactics to target Apple’s ecosystem.”

Advertisements

The organization has also acknowledged the rise of new cyber threats, such as NotLockBit and FrigidStealer, which it claims “demonstrates that even the most recent Apple devices are not safeguarded against advanced attacks. While Apple has reacted by implementing more robust security features and updates, the fact remains that no system is completely immune to breaches.

Newer defense technologies for macOS from Arms Cyber

Arms Cyber is taking this information seriously. This week, the five-year-old cybersecurity firm is expanding its support to include macOS in a portfolio that already offers ransomware protection for Windows and Linux, thus becoming, according to Arms Cyber executives, the first security firm to provide comprehensive ransomware protection across all three major operating systems.

Advertisements

Arms Cyber macOS Ransomware Protection

Historically, most anti-ransomware products and services have concentrated on Windows due to its widespread usage and vendor constraints, they noted. For Linux, the available tools were primarily focused on detection, while there was minimal protection for macOS. Arms Cyber is equipping the Apple operating system with the same defenses that Windows and Linux already possess, featuring capabilities that range from preempting ransomware attacks to blocking and reporting them.

The company’s solutions emphasize the detection and mitigation of encryption activities by employing techniques such as real-time file entropy analysis to identify unusual patterns, along with its Steal Archival technology, which facilitates rapid recovery by storing encrypted backups in concealed and secure enclaves inaccessible to attackers.

Last month, Arms Cyber unveiled its Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) solution, which utilizes diversion and deception to complicate the efforts of threat actors attempting to execute ransomware attacks. All of these features will now be accessible to users of Apple devices.