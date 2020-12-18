Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 first beta

Apple has released the first beta of macOS 11.2 – its next major point update for macOS Big Sur. The company first unveiled macOS Big Sur (11.0) at its annual developers conference WWDC. However, the release of the final version was slightly delayed this year unlike previous year – November instead of October.

It’s unknown at the moment, the changes that the new update (11.2) will bring to macOS Big Sur. It will probably take a couple of days before developers start talking about it and we will soon know all the changes Apple has made.

This year marked a major milestone for the Mac operating system as the version jumped from 10.x to 11.x after almost 19 years. Apple showed off major redesigned elements in macOS this year, taking more design cues from iOS and iPadOS.

Also, this year marked the official launch of macOS for ARM based chips. Apple unveiled its plans to move from Intel to using its own Apple Silicon chips for Mac hardware. CEO Tim Cook said that it will take nearly two years for the company to completely transition to its own chips.

The company unveiled its first set of Macs which use the M1 chip – first made for consumer Apple Silicon chip. The base model MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air, and the Mac Mini now use the same M1 chip. However, the MacBook Air does offer a configuration of M1 with a lower number of GPU cores.

Apple recently released the first beta of iOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, and tvOS 14.1. Also, very recently, the company released macOS 11.1 public version. The macOS 11.2 beta 1 released just two days after the release of the final version of macOS 11.1. Developers can now download macOS 11.2 beta 1.