macOS Big Sur gets new GarageBand, iMovie, and iWork design and icons

With the release of the new macOS Big Sur come new icons for a number of apps, specifically GarageBand, iMovie and iWork.

The iWork apps suite feature refreshed icons across the board- Keynotes, Numbers and Pages have a new ‘refined’ design for Big Sur. Apple has mentioned that performance and stability improvements were also added. On the iOS the app has also been updated for better performance and stability.

GarageBand also gets a facelift in light of the Big Sur update. It has notable additions such as 190 instrument patches, 1,800 Apple Loops across genres such as New Disco, Future Bass, Bass House, Chill Rap, Hip-Hop and more.

Lastly, the iMovie app has been updated to include Mac models with the new Apple Silicon chip. To see the new features it’s recommended that you update them to the latest version.

In similar news, Apple has recently updated professional audio and video apps such as Logic and Final Cut Pro.