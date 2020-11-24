macOS Big Sur gets new version of Windows Migration Assistant

Apple has updated the Windows Migration Assistant to work smoothly with the macOS Big Sur.

The utility software is now listed as version 2.3.0.0 and serves to help users move their data on a Windows computer to Apple computers on the Big Sur.

The assistant can transfer email accounts, calendars, contacts and more from Windows to their destination folders in a machine running macOS. Once the process is complete Apple recommends users authorize their Mac for purchases on the iTunes Store.

For more information on how to get this done users can visit the support article page on the official website.

macOS Big Sur went live November 12 and brings with it a redesigned look, new widget options and a Control Center that’s similar to the iOS. Along with overhauls the operating system boasts greater energy efficiency, privacy protections, a faster Safari and translate options, among others.

macOS Big Sur also supports YouTube 4K video playback.