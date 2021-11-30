macOS DisplayLink manager beta now allows M1 Mac external display rotation

DisplayLink Manager for macOS developer Synaptics has just released a beta version that allows M1-powered Mac users to rotate their external displays. A representative mentioned that beta testing has been successful, and that the official release is planned for December this year.

DisplayLink adapters are popular among M1 Mac users, particularly the 13 inch and MacBook Air models. These computers have features that allow for multiple external displays despite Apple’s recommendations.

The beta version shows the DisplayLink Manager in action, with the M1 Mac allowing for external displays in both portrait and landscape orientation. The beta version is available to download on the official Synaptics website and supports macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey versions.

Technically speaking, both the 16 inch and 14 inch MacBook Pro can be connected to two external displays via the M1 Pro chip, or four external displays via the M1 Max chip without the help of DisplayLink adapters.