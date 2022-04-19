macOS Google Chrome gets critical zero day update

By Samantha Wiley
Google has recently updated its Google Chrome app for macOS to fix a zero day vulnerability.

Google Chrome desktop now sports version 100.0.4898.127 on Linux, Windows and macOS. For those who do not have the new version yet, don’t worry- Google says it’s being rolled out to users over the course of a few days.

As per Google’s patch notes, the update fixes several issues, notably the ‘type confusion’ designated CVE-2022-1364. A Google Threat Analysis Group member reported the vulnerability, and the tech giant quickly patched it with a fix.

The zero day bug is reported to be widely used by attackers and can cause an error or crash, thereby allowing execution of malicious code. It’s similar to an issue that was addressed on March 26, a ‘type confusion’ weakness in the JavaScript engine.

A manual update can be forced by going into ‘About’ and clicking on ‘Update’.

