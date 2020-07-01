macOS runs on iPhone, says Apple leaker

At WWDC, Apple showed off its grand plan to move from Intel chips to its own custom ARM instruction based Apple silicon. The company aims to completely phase out Intel chips and use its own chips in around two years. It has already asked developers to start working on reworking their apps for the new Apple silicon.

As Apple continues to unify its platforms, a leakster has now reported that Apple has been able to run macOS on an iPhone. Well, it should not come as a surprise as the chip in the iPhone 12 is A13 Bionic and the chip in Apple’s DTK is the A12Z. However, it’s still a big achievement and could mean a lot of things for the future of Apple devices.

Apple DTK is the Developer Transition Kit that developers can rent by paying $500.

iPhone with MacOS Apple working on Linda/Dex type of prototypes the software work on it is insane i cant even tell you how excited they are about the whole thing 🤯 im hearing

“It is ready,” said the leaker, “they keep working on prototypes on the side, and are using this time to make it even better… but have 2 options ready (will go with only 1).”

“They are just waiting for other projects to fall into place,” says the leaker. “Is 95% sure it’s coming, but not 100%. It depends on a lot of factors.”

Apple held its annual developers conference – Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 – on the 22nd of June. At the keynote, the company showed off iOS 14, macOS 11.0 Big Sur, tvOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7.

The company also said that new Apple silicon based Macs will be released this year but also added that Apple will also release new Intel based Macs for sometime. The company assured that Intel Macs will be supported for years to come.