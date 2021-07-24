macOS Mojave and Catalina get Safari update

Apple today has released an update for its Safari browser on the macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina.

The new Safari web browser update does not contain release notes, but iterated that it contains security enhancements and important bug fixes that accompany point releases.

All macOS platforms are pushing through the delivery system, and Safari 14.1.2 is the latest in the software release. Apple has simultaneously issued watchOS 7.6, tvOS 14.7 and iOS 14.7 after weeks of testing in beta mode.

Aside from new features like Apple Card Family and MagSafe Battery Pack support, the updates contain the requisite security patches and bug fixes. Details on the fixes and enhancements are yet to be available to the public but they should address the most glaring issues on each platform.

The new version of Safari, 14.1.2 can be updated through System, then in Software Update.