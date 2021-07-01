macOS Monterey public beta now available for download

Apple has released the public beta of its next major release of Mac operating system macOS 12 Monterey. It is now available for download for everyone to use without requiring a paid Apple Developer account. The company had unveiled the new update at the keynote of its annual developers conference WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2021.

The design of macOS Monterey remains largely similar to the previous version macOS Big Sur. However, there are many new features in FaceTime, Messages, and more. Also, Apple has redesigned the Safari web browser to be more minimal and provide a rich browsing experience.

Monterey’s Universal Control pushes Continuity to new levels

The upcoming macOS Monterey update also bridges the gap between the iPad and the Mac with the ‘Universal Control’ feature. It will allow users to control their multiple Mac and iPad devices from just one device when they are all placed close to each other. To use the feature, a user will be required to move the pointer to the side where the other Mac or the iPad is placed, and the feature kicks into action by giving access to the other machine.

Apple brings Mac and iPad closer with Universal Control

The other new interesting feature on macOS Monterey happens to be AirPlay for Mac. Users will now be able to cast their content from their iPhone or their iPad to a Mac’s screen. It does make sense to have such a feature as Macs have screens larger than an iPhone or an iPad. Apple is also set to enable casting workouts from its fitness service (Apple Fitness+) to the Mac from an iPhone or an iPad.

The most radical change in macOS Monterey is to Safari. The new design of the web browser merges the tab bar and the address bar. The URL of a website will now be visible inside the tab of the select tab. It is aesthetically pleasing but many have taken to Twitter to complaint that the new design makes it difficult to switch between tabs.