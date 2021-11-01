macOS Monterey update now available: Apple release

Apple has released the annual software update of macOS to all supported machines. The new version – macOS Monterey – brings many new features that help increase productivity of users. It includes improvements to Continuity, FaceTime, and many more of the applications and services present on the system.

The most interesting features are present in FaceTime – the updates make the video calling experience seem more natural and “lifelike”. Bringing the ‘Spatial Audio’ feature to the video call will allow users to experience the environment of the other person on the call. Also, two new microphone options will allow users to switch between Voice Isolation which removes background noise and Wide Spectrum which lets all the background sounds pass through.

Productivity and fun features

SharePlay is also a new interesting feature coming to FaceTime. It will allow users to have a shared experience with content such as music, movies, and more. Users will be able to watch some content or listen to music together without any lag in supported apps. The feature will work with Apple Music, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu, and more.

The ‘Universal Control’ feature bridges the gap between the iPad and the Mac significantly. Users with Mac and iPad can use both the devices with ease now when the iPad is placed close to the Mac. Not only iPad but multiple Mac computers can also be used at the same time with just one main machine. The pointer can be moved from one Mac to another and also from a Mac to an iPad.

Apple brings Mac and iPad closer with Universal Control

The new macOS update brings ‘Quick Note’ to the Mac. The feature puts a quick note popup on the bottom right. Users will be able to move the pointer to the bottom right of the screen and have a popup for the ‘Quick Note’. It is a very useful feature for quickly noting down some points or some important information.

macOS 12 (Monterey) is now available for download or as an update through the ‘Software Update’ option in Settings on supported Mac computers.