macOS Port Notepad++ Has Been Revamped

After being called out by the official developer for an unofficial port of Notepad++ on the Mac for trademark violations, both parties have now solved the issue by rebranding the Mac port. Andrey Letov released a macOS port for Notepad++ with no authorization, resulting in the original creator, Don Ho, calling him out.

Don had publicly objected to the unofficial port and use of the trademark, with his biography and name located on the author page. Don Ho created Notepad++ for Windows, a code editor, back in 2003.

The site has been revamped and states that the app is an independent open source community port for Notepad++ coming to macOS. The About page talks about the Mac port project made on Scintilla, Cocoa, and Objective-C++, and is shipped with tools that are AI-vibe coding. Development for the site started on the 10th of March.