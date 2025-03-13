News

macOS Sequoia 15.3.2 makes a debut

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Sequoia

Apple’s latest Mac operating system is updated to version 15.3.2.

macOS Sequoia 15.3.2 is now live and is considered a minor update under the macOS Sequoia umbrella. Mac users with compatible machines can now access and download the update by going to System Settings and checking the Software Update section. It’s worth noting that since it’s a small update, the process of downloading and installing shouldn’t take too long. Even so, it’s recommended that users plug in their computers to an outlet before starting the process.

macOS Sequoia

Apple’s release notes say little about the update. In the notes, it’s said that macOS Sequoia 15.3.2 includes security updates and important bug fixes. At this time, there are no new features. The Cupertino-based company recommends the update to all users. For the full patch notes and other information, users can visit Apple’s official update page.

