News

macOS Sequoia 15.3 launched 

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Sequoia 15.3

Alongside the iOS and iPadOS 18.3, the macOS 15.3 also launched, coming in 6 weeks after the macOS Sequoia 15.2 was released and being the third big update for the operating system of the macOS Sequoia that was released in September.

Advertisements

The update can be installed from the Software Update found in System Settings. You can download it for free as long as your Mac can run macOS 15. The macOS 14.7.3 was also rolled out by Apple, as well as the macOS 13.7.3 for Macs that cannot run the macOS 15 and above, providing fixes in security.

macOS Sequoia 15.3

macOS Sequoia adds Genmoji for Mac devices that can support Apple Intelligence, making you eligible to make your own custom emojis in your Messages app. Like the iOS and iPadOS 18.3 update, they removed the notification summaries feature for news and entertainment to stop spreading false headlines made by the AI.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iMac M4
iMac M4 $105 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
iOS 18.3
iOS 18.3 launched
1 Min Read
iPods
iPods owned by late Karl Lagerfeld put to auction by Sotheby’s
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
O3-mini
O3-mini launches to ChatGPT users
1 Min Read
AR Glasses
Apple halts AR glasses for Mac development
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
8 additional languages arriving to Apple Intelligence
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Smartphone
Oppo claims world’s thinnest foldable smartphone with find N5
1 Min Read
DeepSeek
DeepSeek gaining popularity because it is on par with GPT 4o
1 Min Read
AirPods
Specific instructions for AirPods firmware updates now provided by Apple
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?