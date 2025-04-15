macOS Sequoia 15.5 second beta goes live

Apple recently released its second beta update for the upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.5.

The software can be downloaded by developers and used extensively for testing purposes. Apple usually seeds beta versions for this reason, so the public release is as stable as can be. The second beta debuted roughly two weeks after the first beta went live. Since it’s a beta version, the software is not recommended for those who use their Macs for work or rely on it on a daily basis, as it could still contain issues and bugs. Incidentally, macOS Sequoia 15.5 doesn’t have new features in the first or second beta. It’s safe to say that it wouldn’t be a major update to the operating system.

Apple is gearing up for macOS 16, which will be unveiled during the 2025 WWDC. Those who have registered can access the update through the Settings section.