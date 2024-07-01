News

macOS Sequoia brings Headphone Accommodations for AirPods

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods

AirPods accessibility feature Headphone Accommodations has been added in macOS Sequioa.

Headphones Accommodations was introduced in 2020 for iOS 14 and is now arriving on macOS Sequioa. Aside from improved granular playback control, Headphones Accommodations gives users options on how their sound can be tuned through several options. The feature is automatically enabled when a modern Beats by Dre or AirPods model is connected to the computer.

AirPods

Access to Headphones Accommodations can be done by going to Settings, then Accessibility, Audio, and finally the option. Each section can be done via a genie for the right audio playback settings. Specifically, Beats Fits Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats, Apple Earpods, AirPods Max, the AirPods 2 and 3, and AirPods Pro 1 and 2 are all supported. macOS Sequioa is believed to be launching in the fall season along with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and others after the iPhone 16 is introduced.

