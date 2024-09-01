News

macOS Sequoia developer beta supports app store external drive installs

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Sequoia

The latest developer beta for macOS Sequoia now allows users to install apps on external hard drives.

The third developer beta has a significant change in that apps can be downloaded and run on external hard drives. Apple no longer requires double the storage space to install an app and larger downloads will be sent to an external drive instead of the Applications folder if it’s greater than 1 GB. With the latest software, Mac users can download third-party apps to the Download folder or run them there.

macOS Sequoia

The Mac’s internal hard drive will no longer be filled in once this is done and circumnavigates the premium costs of built-in storage in the process. Modern Macs come with at least 256GB of SSD storage, which may not be enough if it’s the daily driver. The feature is set to arrive on the next macOS Sequoia public beta before its official launch.

