News

macOS Sequoia might get September release

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Sequoia

The upcoming macOS software might be launched alongside iOS 18 when it debuts in September.

While iOS updates are released on a set timeline, macOS have varying schedules, with some launching in November, October, or September in the last years or so. It’s believed that macOS Sequoia will have a September launch date rather than an October one, probably to enable cross-platform functionality like iPhone Mirroring and others. Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI will not be available in the first iteration and will likely see light of day in the first minor updates.

macOS Sequoia

New features coming to macOS Sequoia include updates to Notes, Maps, Messages, and Safari, a Passwords app, and window tiling. It’s currently under beta testing along with iOS 18 ahead of the fall event. Last year’s iPhone lineup debuted on September 10, and it’s likely the date for this year as well. Apple might announce the event next week.

