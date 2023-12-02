News

macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 goes online

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Apple has released a minor update within the macOS Sonoma system.

macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 follows 14.1.1 which was released three weeks ago. The update can be downloaded straight from the browser for free on eligible Macs. Users can go to their System Settings and then to Software Update to get the update.

As far as release notes are concerned, macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 contains important security updates and bug fixes. All macOS Sonoma users are recommended to update to the latest version to be protected. A support page is available for complete details on Apple’s official website. Two vulnerabilities were fixed in particular, both of which have been exploited on previous iOS versions before 16.7.1. In the document, Apple says that processing web content could lead to sensitive information and arbitrary code execution that existed within iOS before version 16.7.1.

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
