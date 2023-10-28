macOS Sonoma 14.1 arrives

Apple has launched the Sonoma 14.1 update alongside watchOS 10.1 for users around the globe.

The first major update to the Sonoma operating system has arrived, bringing several fixes and features that did not make it into the initial launch version. macOS Sonoma 14 was revealed to the public on September 26, and today marks the first update in less than a month.

For the .1 version, changes to the Music app were made, particularly how the ‘Favorite’ songs work. Also, in System Settings, there’s a new ‘Coverage’ section where users can see their Apple Care+ status. For older systems, Apple has launched macOS Ventura 13.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.7.1.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 is available to download and update on eligible and supported Mac computers. Users can go to their computer’s System Settings, then General, and finally Software Update. Click on ‘Update’ and wait for the process to be completed.