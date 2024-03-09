News

macOS Sonoma 14.4 launches

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Sonoma 14.4

The fourth iteration of Apple’s latest macOS system has been released.

macOS Sonoma 14.4 marks the fourth major update in the macOS Sonoma operating system which began in September last year. The new version arrived a month after 14.3, which had the Apple Music collaboration feature. macOS Sonoma 14.4 brings new features, such as Podcast text reading in full with support for search, an icon-only toggle in Safari favorites, Business Updates in Messages, and new emojis, among others. The release notes for macOS Sonoma 14.4 are available on the official Apple website.

macOS Sonoma 14.4

All supported Macs can download the new macOS Sonoma version. It’s recommended to go to System Settings, then Software Update, and click the button to Update. Wait for the download to be completed and the update to be fully installed. Apple also released macOS 12.7.4 and macOS 13.6.5 for macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura.

