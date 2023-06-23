News

macOS Sonoma second developer beta launches

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
macOS Sonoma

The second developer beta for the upcoming macOS Sonoma is available to download and install.

macOS Sonoma

Apple has released the second developer beta for macOS Sonoma for Apple Developer enrollees and those who have the first developer beta on their Macs. Public versions are expected to go live shortly once the developer versions are made available.

The first beta was made available to developers since the Worldwide Developers Conference went live on June 5. The new build number 23A5276g replaces build number 23A5257q. macOS 14 is set to bring about new features, including an update on screensavers and lock screens, desktop widgets, a Presenter Overlay for video conferencing services, and new privacy features. Messages and Safari are set to have new features as well.

Beta software installation on primary devices is not recommended as they may contain bugs and problems that could lead to crashes and loss of data. macOS 14 is set to go live in the fall.

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
iMessage
Apple releases patch for iMessage bug
1 Min Read
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Portable Case
Organize Your Cables and Accessories with the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Portable Case, Now 26% Off
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify update for Mac reveals new changes to Now Playing and Library
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Cincinnati woman with deadly blood clot saved by Apple Watch
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple to make changes to App Store Today tab ads
1 Min Read
Shargeek Retro 67 GaN Charger
Increase Your Hipster Cred and Save $10 With the Shargeek Retro 67 GaN Charger
1 Min Read
Lost your password?