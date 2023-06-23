macOS Sonoma second developer beta launches

The second developer beta for the upcoming macOS Sonoma is available to download and install.

Apple has released the second developer beta for macOS Sonoma for Apple Developer enrollees and those who have the first developer beta on their Macs. Public versions are expected to go live shortly once the developer versions are made available.

The first beta was made available to developers since the Worldwide Developers Conference went live on June 5. The new build number 23A5276g replaces build number 23A5257q. macOS 14 is set to bring about new features, including an update on screensavers and lock screens, desktop widgets, a Presenter Overlay for video conferencing services, and new privacy features. Messages and Safari are set to have new features as well.

Beta software installation on primary devices is not recommended as they may contain bugs and problems that could lead to crashes and loss of data. macOS 14 is set to go live in the fall.