Apple to unveil macOS 10.16 on 22 June

The release of the next version of macOS (at least in beta form) is near as WWDC inches closer. Apple is scheduled to hold a virtual annual developers conference (WWDC) on the 22nd of June, 2020.



For years now, Apple has been naming their Mac operating systems based on places located in California. However, prior to that, the company used to name their OS X operating systems on cats. The Senior Vice President (SVP) of Software Engineering at Apple – Craig Federighi – at WWDC said that they were running out of cat names and had decided to go with names of places in California.



Last year, Apple released macOS 10.15 Catalina which brought some major new additions like a dedicated Apple Music app, Apple TV app, Apple Podcasts, and more. Also, the company added the ability to easily port iPad apps to the Mac without any major rework.



We think this year’s update to the macOS will be very similar, Apple will push to bring its operating systems closer than ever. The company has denied in the past about merging iOS and macOS – it may never happen or it may. However, it is clear that the company is at-least trying to bridge the gap by making the same apps work on both the platforms.



Also, noted Apple analysts have reported that the company will very soon release ARM based Macs. It would be a major breakthrough as both the iOS and Mac platforms will run on ARM based chips. iOS since its inception has run on ARM based chips and if Apple brings ARM chips to the Mac as well, it would make it much easier for developers to write apps for both platforms at once.



At WWDC on the 22nd of June, Apple is expected to release macOS 10.16.

