macOS Ventura 13.2 launches to the public

Apple’s second major macOS Ventura update is now available to download.

macOS Ventura 13.2 is the second iteration in Apple’s Mac operating system since it came out in October last year, and launched only a month after the release of macOS Ventura 13.1. The new version has gone live and can be downloaded on supported Macs by going to System Settings, then Software Update.

macOS Ventura 13.2 has new features, namely Apple ID Security Keys for physical two-factor authentication, bug fixes regarding Voiceover typing feedback audio, and Apple Pencil FreeForm issues. Apple iterates that some features are not region-wide and may not be compatible with all devices. To view the complete security content, users are advised to visit the official Apple Support page.

The Cupertino-based company also released Monterey 12.6.3 and macOS Big Sur 11.7.3 for Macs that have an older operating system.